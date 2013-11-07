MidiMidi enables users to create their own MIDI controllers

Developers feelyoursound.com have this week announced a software package that promises to allow people to create their own MIDI controllers using strips of metal, or even fruit.

Called MidiMidi, the software works by converting the input of signals from a circuit board called Makey Makey into MIDI data. Makey Makey itself can receive signals from any conductive material like fruits or metal, turning them into touchable MIDI triggers.

Put together, the process can be utilised to send MIDI controller data, enabling users to control sound effects or their workstations on the fly.

As the above video demonstrates, the system can also be utilised to create bizarre new instruments.

For more information, visit feelyoursound.com.