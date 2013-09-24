Microsoft unveils Surface Music Kit

Microsoft has unveiled the second-generation range of its Surface tablets, alongside a host of new accessories. Most notable amongst these is the Surface Music Kit, a new pressure-sensitive keyboard and software bundle specially designed for remixing and DJing.

Whilst full spec details of the kit are yet to be revealed, according to Microsoft the software allows users to import music, BPM sync tracks, create loops and play around with samples and virtual instruments. In all honesty, going by the video above, which features Linkin Park member Joe Hahn, it all looks a little consumer level and probably won't be of much interest to serious music makers and DJs. Microsoft may still surprise us yet though.

The kit was unveiled at Microsoft's Surface launch event, at which the company also introduced the new Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 tablets. Both touchscreen units benefit from increased processing power, longer battery life and improved display and camera resolution.

All are set for release 22 October, no word on the Music Making Kit price yet, but Surface 2 configurations will start at £359/$499 and Surface Pro 2 at £719/$899.