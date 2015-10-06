MIA Awards 2015: Future Music Hardware of the Year award
Arturia Beatstep Pro
On 12 November, members of the UK's Music Industries Association and other assorted luminaries will convene at the Hilton London Metropole hotel for the annual MIA Awards ceremony, at which the very finest new gear releases of the past year will be celebrated.
Quite rightly, music hardware is being recognised in its own category, which is sponsored by our sister magazine Future Music. For the past month, we've been asking you to vote for a winner, and now, based on your votes, we can present the final shortlist
Browse through the gallery for an alphabetically ordered rundown of the products that have made the top 10. We'll reveal the winner on Friday 13 November.
Our verdict
“An awesome update to an innovative but so-so sequencer/controller results in one of the year's most desirable bits of kit!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia Beatstep Pro
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Focusrite Clarett 8Pre
Our verdict
“Focusrite’s renowned preamp and audio interfacing capabilities combine within a rock-solid Thunderbolt interface, with the added bonus of two high-quality effects thrown in for good measure.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Korg ARP Odyssey
Our verdict
“This compact new Odyssey captures the mojo and sound of the original(s) and the inclusion of all three filters, Drive and MIDI/USB enhances its appeal further. ARP is back!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg ARP Odyssey
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Moog Sub 37
Our verdict
“With a richer set of features and far fewer operational hurdles than its predecessor, the Sub 37 is superb.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Sub 37
(Reviewed in Future Music)
MunroSonic EGG150
Our verdict
“These are serious contenders for the best monitors in their price range, and perhaps even beyond.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MunroSonic EGG150
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Novation Launchpad Pro
Our verdict
“Flexible and intuitive – the Pro is one of the most creative and inspiring controllers we've tried.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation Launchpad Pro
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Roland JD-XA
Our verdict
“The JD-XA is unique and inspiring and wears many hats admirably. Time to get saving!”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland JD-XA
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Sequential Prophet-6
Our verdict
“The P6 is the synth we've all been waiting for from Dave Smith. It builds on the P5's legacy nicely, adding more modern features but retaining the all-important killer sound.”
4.5 out of 5
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Universal Audio Apollo Thunderbolt 8
Our verdict
“UA's Apollo interfaces were desirable before but they're close to irresistible now.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Apollo Thunderbolt 8
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Yamaha Reface range
Our verdict
Reface DX:
“Finally we have a new DX with an intuitive interface that helps brings FM to life. It's well-built, portable, has an improved 4-op engine with FX and it sounds suitably DX-y!”
Reface CS:
“A unique sounding synth that is way more powerful than you think, plus it can be thrown in your backpack for gigging. Some downsides but otherwise an inspiring bit of kit.”
Reface CP:
“For authentic sounding EP's in a high-quality, compact/portable package, the Reface CP really delivers the goods. It's great in the studio and as a touring mini-keyed Midi module.”
Reface YC:
“The YC is a solid organ emulator with handy effects which works well as a general Midi controller and for travelling. Currently let down by the non-functioning chorus emulation.”
(Reviewed in Future Music)