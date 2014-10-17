MIA Awards 2014: Computer Music Software of the Year award

The long-awaited DAW is finally here, so does it live up to the hype?

The MIA Awards will be hosted once more at the Park Plaza Riverbank hotel in London on 18 November. Ahead of the event we can now reveal the shortlist for the Computer Music Software of the Year Award.

We asked for you help narrowing down our initial long list of acclaimed software to 10 products. Here, presented in alphabetical order, are the finalists. First up, it's Bitwig Studio...

Our verdict

"Ableton Live is in no danger, but Bitwig Studio is a fantastic, forward-thinking DAW in its own right - and this is only version 1!"

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Bitwig Studio review

(Reviewed in Computer Music)