MIA Awards 2014: Computer Music Software of the Year award
Bitwig Studio
The MIA Awards will be hosted once more at the Park Plaza Riverbank hotel in London on 18 November. Ahead of the event we can now reveal the shortlist for the Computer Music Software of the Year Award.
We asked for you help narrowing down our initial long list of acclaimed software to 10 products. Here, presented in alphabetical order, are the finalists. First up, it's Bitwig Studio...
Our verdict
"Ableton Live is in no danger, but Bitwig Studio is a fantastic, forward-thinking DAW in its own right - and this is only version 1!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bitwig Studio review
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
FabFilter Pro-MB
Our verdict
"Making multiband compression/expansion easier and more flexible than ever, Pro-MB is beautifully designed and sounds superb."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FabFilter Pro-MB review
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
FXpansion BFD3
Our verdict
"Setting a new standard in its field, BFD3 is the ultimate virtual acoustic drum system - we honestly couldn't be more impressed."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion BFD3 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Korg Gadget for iOS
Our verdict
"If you have an iPad buying Korg Gadget is a no-brainer. If you don't, maybe it's time to bite the bullet!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Gadget for iOS review
(Reviewed in Future Music)
MeldaProduction MAutoDynamicEQ 8
Our verdict
"One of the most powerful and versatile EQs money can buy. Every producer should consider investing in MAutoDynamicEQ."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MAutoDynamicEQ 8 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Steinberg Cubase 7.5
Our verdict
"The best Cubase yet, 7.5 provides solid and impressive new features that belie the fact that this is merely a point version."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubase 7.5 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Synapse Audio Dune 2
Our verdict
"The best-sounding synth we've heard in quite a while, Dune 2 is powerful, flexible and bursting with a character all its own."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Synapse Audio Dune 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Toontrack EZdrummer 2
Our verdict
"Still a closed shop in terms of sound design, but EZdrummer 2 sounds so good and works so well that you probably won't care."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack EZdrummer 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
u-he Satin
Our verdict
"A stunningly realistic and surprisingly creative tape emulation at a price that makes it nothing short of essential."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: u-he Satin review
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Universal Audio Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ Plug-In Collection
Our verdict
"Amazing as a plugin, but pair it with an Apollo and the Unison functionality makes this the absolute greatest EQ/preamp recording combination in computer music."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Neve 1073 Preamp & EQ Plug-In Collection review
(Reviewed in Computer Music)