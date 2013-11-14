MIA Awards 2013: Future Music Music Hardware of the Year Award
The contenders
A few weeks back, we asked you to help us narrow down our long list of 2013's finest hi--tech music hardware products by voting for your favourite gear. Now we can present - in alphabetical order - the final 10 products that have been shortlisted for the Future Music Music Hardware of the Year Award.
The winner will be announced at the forthcoming MIA Awards ceremony that will take place in London on 4 December.
Run in conjunction with the UK's Music Industries Associaton (MIA), this award is designed to celebrate the very best in performance, quality, value for money and retail success. The shortlist recognises the finest products to have come to market since November 2012, but is in alphabetical rather than ranked order. Browse the gallery to see the hardware that made the final list!
DSI Prophet 12
Our verdict
"A deep-yet-intuitive synth that's killer live and in the studio. Inspiring and addictive."
FULL REVIEW: DSI Prophet 12
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Elektron Analog Four
Our verdict
"It sounds the biz, with tons of sound shaping and sequencing options. Great for any setup."
FULL REVIEW: Elektron Analog Four
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Korg MS-20 Mini
Our verdict
"A faithful resurrection of the MS-20, at a crazily good price. Everyone should own one!"
FULL REVIEW: Korg MS-20 Mini
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Korg Volca Range
Our verdict
"The Volca synth is revolutionary at this price point. Everybody should own one!"
FULL REVIEWS: Korg Volca Keys- Korg Volca Bass - Korg Volca Beats
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Native Instruments Maschine mkII
Our verdict
"A colourful and worthy upgrade to the original Maschine, but not a 'must buy' for existing users."
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Maschine mkII
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Nektar Panorama P6
Our verdict
"The P6 features the same four-mode control surface with mixer section, drum pads and transportcontrols as the Panorama P4, but adds an extended 61-note weighted keyboard."
ANNOUNCEMENT: Nektar Panorama P6
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Nord Lead 4
Our verdict
"Gripes aside, the NL4 sounds superb and offers some indispensable new features."
FULL REVIEW: Nord Lead 4
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Novation Bass Station II
Our verdict
"They say never go back, but Novation has and we're all the better for it. Cheers!"
FULL REVIEW: Novation Bass Station II
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Roland Integra-7 Sound Module
Our verdict
"A sonic chameleon - a cross platform DAW editor/tablet app would complete this killer package."
FULL REVIEW: Roland Integra-7 Sound Module
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Yamaha MOXF6 and MOXF8
Our verdict
"The MOXFs are based on the AWM2 Tone Generator and feature two sizeable grand piano waveforms. They can also accommodate the Flash Memory Expansion board, which can be used either for original user voices or additional soundsets."
ANNOUNCEMENT: Yamaha MOXF6 and MOXF8