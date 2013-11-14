MIA Awards 2013: Future Music Music Hardware of the Year Award

A few weeks back, we asked you to help us narrow down our long list of 2013's finest hi--tech music hardware products by voting for your favourite gear. Now we can present - in alphabetical order - the final 10 products that have been shortlisted for the Future Music Music Hardware of the Year Award.

The winner will be announced at the forthcoming MIA Awards ceremony that will take place in London on 4 December.

Run in conjunction with the UK's Music Industries Associaton (MIA), this award is designed to celebrate the very best in performance, quality, value for money and retail success. The shortlist recognises the finest products to have come to market since November 2012, but is in alphabetical rather than ranked order. Browse the gallery to see the hardware that made the final list!