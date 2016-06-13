MelodicFlow plugin means that you'll "never play a wrong note again"

MelodicFlow is a new MIDI plugin that's designed for anyone who has a chord progression in place, but can't seem to be able to pick out a bassline and/or melody to go with it.

The plugin responds to the chords that you 'feed it' (either by playing them on a keyboard or programming them in your piano roll), and then maps the 'right notes' to C-6 and upwards on your MIDI controller. C-6 always plays the root note of the current chord, and D-6 the second.

These are the basics, but you can do plenty more besides. For example, you can trigger the whole chord from a single key or move notes up by an octave. What's more, if you change chords later on, if you're using MelodicFlow then your basslines, arpeggios and melodies will also adapt accordingly.

Check out the video above to see how MelodicFlow works. It's available now for PC and Mac in VST format for €29/$32, and a demo can be downloaded, too. Find out more on the Feelyoursound website.