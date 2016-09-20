MeeBlip's new triode synth brings bigger bass

If you own a MeeBlip anode synth, you'll know that bass sounds certainly fall within its sonic remit, but the new triode promises to take your low end to more extreme places.

As well as the dual digital oscillators you also get a digital sub-oscillator, which you can dial in for even more bass. As before, there's a tasty analogue filter, while the LFO can be routed to either the oscillators or the filter.

A 'hidden' wavetable mode expands the sonic potential still further, and every parameter you can see (and others that you can't) can be controlled via MIDI. There's a MIDI In port, a mini-jack audio output and a socket for the supplied power adapter (no batteries here).

Although triode comes fully assembled, the hardware is open source so can be modified or used as the basis for other instruments.

The synth can be ordered from the MeeBlip website and costs $140. It'll ship in the week of October 14.

