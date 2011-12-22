Me in my studio: Turzi

"First of all, I wanted you to know that it’s not with a real pleasure that I’m going to show you all that pictures. I’m against every kind of synth porn pics. I mean I can’t bear people who try to enlarge their cock by showing the world how big and desirable their synth collection can be.

"Some of the things wich will appear here a really sought after while some of it is just undesirable but that’s maybe why I keep finding it cool and inspiring.

"So these pictures would be spread in random, a bit like the sounds in my music. In all these images, behind it, you’ll maybe understand better how my sounds are built, how they are destroyed, unweared, spanked and finally mixed and randomly edited in the state of the art studio!"