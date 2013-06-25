Me in my studio: Swindle
Percussion palace
On his recently released debut album, Long Live The Jazz, London-based producer Swindle blends thick grime synths with the heavily swung rhythms of funk and soul.
Here he gives us a tour around his studio and talks us through the synths, percussion and studio gear behind the LP.
Swindle’s Long Live The Jazz is out now on DEEP MEDi.
Swindle: “Percussion palace… usually the start of writing, I pick up bits here and there and if anyone goes anywhere interesting I ask for percussion instead of a post card!”
Fender Strat XII
“12 string Japanese Fender Strat! Funkiest guitar I have!”
Keyboard corner
“Keyboard corner! [Roland] JP-8000, [Access] Virus KB and [Roland] GAIA… all I want to do is plaaaayyyy.”
Roland JP-8000
“This keyboard is responsible for most of my bass patches, Forest Funk, Do The Jazz etc.”
DJ district
“Gotta have the 1210s! Most of the vinyl is jazz and funk classics!”
Board of governors
“These guys advise me and make sure I'm keeping true to myself and the jazz!”
Big reds
“Big reds for the power.”
Workstation
“My main workstation, my Mac, Yamaha MSP5 speakers, Apogee Ensemble, Audient Sumo, couple of compressors and my Roland RD-300.”
Moog Slim Phatty
“My birthday present from Joker! Long live the Moog.”
UAD-2 Satellite
“UAD baby!!”