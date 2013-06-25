Me in my studio: Swindle

On his recently released debut album, Long Live The Jazz, London-based producer Swindle blends thick grime synths with the heavily swung rhythms of funk and soul.

Here he gives us a tour around his studio and talks us through the synths, percussion and studio gear behind the LP.

Swindle’s Long Live The Jazz is out now on DEEP MEDi.

Swindle: “Percussion palace… usually the start of writing, I pick up bits here and there and if anyone goes anywhere interesting I ask for percussion instead of a post card!”