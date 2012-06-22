In pictures: Joker's Bristol studio

Bristol has always been considered one of the UK’s capitals of culture. While most cities get stamped with a musical genre, Bristol has managed to evade any one genre and instead emerge as a city obsessed with sound system, dub, jungle and drum ’n’ bass, through to its trip hop legacy and the current wave of dubstep and house.

Liam McLean – under the pseudonym Joker – has risen to become one of the most championed adopted sons of Dubstep. His take onthe genre grabbed attention with the 8-bit- and Garage-influenced sound of Holly Brook Park, Tronand Purple City. His home studio has since grown into one of the slickest we've seen with classic rack gear, mics and synths, alongside custom limiters, compressors and choice EQs.

Joker’s world is a chaotic one, but as soon as he’s in front of Logic, surrounded by his studio, it’s clear where he’s at his most comfortable. But what really strikes you about Joker is his perfectionism – he lives and breathes music of all styles and despite being labelled the ‘King of Bass’, his ear for melody, along with his production skills and enthusiasm, mean he’s unlikely to fade away with any rise and fall in trend.

We managed to pry him away from his DAW for a chat about the gear that fills his brand new purple room...