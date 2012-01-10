Me in my studio: Sean Tyas

New York born, but based in Switzerland, he's among the worlds Top 100 DJs, a studio production expert and self confessed music technology nerd. As a DJ he's played the biggest clubs in the world and a regular and massive nights such as Godskitchen, Gatecrasher, The Gallery and more.



Here, Tyas takes some time to show us around his Switzerland studio base and explain some of the kit he uses to craft his dancefloor destroyers.