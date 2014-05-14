Me in my studio: Mungo's Hi Fi
Welcome
Mungo's Hi Fi are a seven-strong Scottish sound system who also run the Scotch Bonnet label. They got busy with a camera and showed us around their facility.
“Welcome to Scotch Bonnet HQ - this is our lovely doormat, My mum bought it because she thought it looked like a Scotch Bonnet label.”
Mungo's shack
“If you have ever been to one of our sound system shows you will recognise this. This is the front of our shack - which we DJ from - decorated with old posters.”
Tom in the studio
“Tom in the mix - or maybe on the mastering by the looks of it.”
Allen & Heath desk
“This is our new FireWire mixing desk, which we are enjoying very much.”
Computer and outboard
“iMac mini, Vermona Filter Lancet, Ibanez delay and Ibanez multi effects.”
Valve tape machine
“Used on vocals and found at a car boot sale.”
Guitars
“Gibson bass and custom guitar, which was built by Tom himself!”
Mic
“SE Gemini II against the custom-made cheese board diffuser.”
Focusrite preamp
“Used for all vocal recordings in combination with the Gemini II.”
Mixing
“Craig in the mix in the studio.”
Keyboard rack
“Oberheim DX Stretch, Yamaha CS-01, Yamaha DX100, Casio CZ101, Yamaha DX7.”
Decks room
“This is our decks room in the office kitchen - perfect for a cup of tea whilst mixing.”
Prince Fatty vs Mungo's Hi Fi is out now on Mr Bongo