Me in my studio: Mihalis Safras

Greek DJ/producer Mihalis Safras has a long history in the electronic music scene of Greece, becoming one of his home country's most celebrated DJs.

Over the course of the last decade he has tirelessly established himself as one of the most promising and hard working artists, appearing on at least a dozen 12-inches last year alone. The calibre of Mihalis’s studio output uniquely fall’s in-between these two and since his early studio outputs, his elongated, aching yet versatile and percussive tech-house tracks have made their way onto the celebrated labels of Great Stuff, Soma, Trapez, Saved and off course Material Series.

While having remixed a variety of well known artists like: Dubfire, Mark Broom, Gregor Tresher, Mihalis has exercised room-filling soundscapes, determined and driving techno combined with the most moving of musical melodies. Having recently completed his latest artist album 5 Years Of Material Mihalis guides us through his studio.