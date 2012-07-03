Me in my studio: Hideo Kobayashi

"This studio was set up in the summer of 2006, just after I returned from San Francisco. It's located in the mountains in Nagano in the central part of Japan. It's pretty quiet here so I have no concerns for making too much noise. I also love the fresh air and clean electricity that is in the mountains here.

"We didn't use any of the outboard gear on the new album but I've owned most of the keyboards and modules since the 80's and 90's, originally. But, I still use them when I've got some time to do remixes because I want fresh ideas and the unique vibrations for them."