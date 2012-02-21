Me in my studio: Gaudi

“This legendary piece of technology is pretty much omnipresent in all my productions. This is THE synth: super flexible, good for punchy lead sounds, solid basslines, and also perfect for floaty velvety atmospheres, especially through tape echo or spring reverb… simply beautiful!

“The other synth, on top of the Minimoog, is the ARP Odyssey, another fabulous synthesizer! The majority of my sub frequencies come from this incredible and moody machine!

“A little curiosity: during one of my tours back in 1989, Air France broke my poor Arp Odyssey, and after being fixed it started to make weird noises and unusual sounds, sounds never heard before in the history of electronic music! And it still does it!

“It is very very difficult to control, as it has an uncontrollable and unpredictable personality. This is really a unique piece.”