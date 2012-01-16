Me in my studio: Darude

"Hi I'm Darude, I currently live most of the year in America near Atlanta, and that's where I am at the time of writing this.

"These are not the freshest pictures from my main studio which is based in Finland, but not much has changed, I've just arranged stuff so it is a little less cramped and not all the outboard gear is hooked up all the time any more.

"The Finnish studio is in a basement bunker of an apartment building, fully acoustically treated, it's my own little nerd cave and I call it 'Serendipity Studio'. My US studio, 'Serendipity Remote' is a semi-temporary one, it's more like a regular office space acting as a studio at the moment, but it's still the calm hiding place I need get creative. The last 10 or so releases of mine have started and finished here in the US."