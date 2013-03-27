Me in my studio: Club 8

Nearly two decades into their career, eclectic Swedish pop duo Club 8 are on the verge of releasing their eighth album, Above The City.

Here, ahead of the record’s arrival on 21 May, multi-instrumentalist and synth fan Johan Angergård talks us through the band’s gear and studio set-up.

You can check out the album’s lead single, Stop Taking My Time, over on SoundCloud now.

Johan: “We did a New York tour with The Legends when I released Over And Over in 2009. 6 shows in 5 days.

“One or two of the shows were in Brooklyn and I found a really good guitar shop there. Unfortunately I don't remember the name.

“I found this guitar there. I think it looks great and has a very special sound. It doesn't sound like any other guitar I've tried. In one mode it's quite sharp and lo-fi and in another mode it's warm and thick.

“I used it all the time on The People's Record. I usually wanted clearer guitar sounds on Above The City but you can hear it on Straight As An Arrow and a bit here and there. Another good thing about the guitar is that is very light - it fits a non-bodybuilder like me.”