MBitFun is a "serious" free plugin for extreme distortion

It might be free, but MeldaProduction says that its MBitFun plugin is a "serious tool for extreme distortion lovers".

In terms of operation, we're told that "it converts the audio into limited fixed-point precision from 1 single bit up to 16 bits per sample and lets you access each bit with several operations."

Available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac - and offering all the standard MeldaProduction plugin features - MBitFun can be downloaded as part of the MFreeEffectsBundle on the MeldaProduction website.

The company has also announced a multiband version of the plugin - MMultiBandBitFun - which offers six independent bands, four modulators and a low-pass filter. This is available for the introductory price of €25/$27.

