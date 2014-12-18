Mary Lambert: the 10 records that changed my life

Not many rookies get to knock it out of the park their first time at bat, but that's exactly what Mary Lambert did in 2012 when she wrote and sang the resounding hook for Same Love, the LGBT anthem by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis that topped the charts and scored a Song Of The Year nomination.

“Doing that song was a propelling factor in what I want to accomplish," Lambert says. "The truth is, I never wanted to be a pop star. I wanted to be a politician and then a teacher. So for me, I try to create music as catharsis for other people to move forward. Healing is the key to it. If I can help give people strength in some way through what I do, that’s what really matters.”

Lambert titled her recently released debut album Heart On My Sleeve, and with lyrics like "I've got bi-polar disorder/ my shit's not in order/ I'm overweight/ I'm always late/ I've got too many things to say," from the lead single Secrets, she certainly lives up to its statement of purpose. "I came out of the spoken-word community," she explains. "That’s a very vulnerable platform for storytelling. You’re processing your life through words on the page, so there's nowhere to hide, but the act of sharing it with people live is what’s really powerful. I think that comes out in my music. It's sort of built into what I do.”

Lambert transforms Rick Springfield's sparky 1981 hit Jessie's Girl into a haunting, elegiac gender-neutral torch ballad. Originally, the track was slated for the TV show Grey's Anatomy, but when it wasn't used, Lambert decided that it was too good to shelve. "The whole thing turned into a golden opportunity to include it on my album," she says. "It’s one of my favorite songs in the world. I wrote the arrangement in a day – it came quite easily."

And has Mr. Springfield weighed in with an opinion? "I haven't heard from him yet," Lambert says with a laugh. "I think he knows about it and might have heard it. hope he thinks I’ve done the song some justice.”

On the following pages, Lambert runs down the 10 records that changed her life. You can purchase Heart On My Sleeve at iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.