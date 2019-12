Having scored a UK number one with his single Animals in November, Dutch production prodigy Martin Garrix is currently hot property.

Ahead of a full In The Studio video next week - in which he shows you how he created the track in FL Studio - Future Music magazine grabbed 17-year-old Garrix for a Q&A session.

You can find out what he has to say about Animals, working with other artists and DJing in the video above.