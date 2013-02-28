Marc Romboy's favourite music software

“I had a funny experience some years ago when some Italian producers had a chat with me regarding the Moog sounds I was using in my tracks. When I explained to them that I was using Arturia’s machines, they assumed that I was taking the piss out of them! That’s how good this thing sounds.”

Read the Arturia MiniMoog V2 review

Marc romboy & Ken ishii’s new album, Taiyo, is out on 8 February www.marcromboy.com