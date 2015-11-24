Manic Compressor promises an easy way to use parallel compression

You've probably heard of parallel compression, but understanding precisely what it is and how you can use it are other matters entirely.

Enter Boz Digital Labs' Manic Compressor, which is designed to eliminate the need for complex routing and enable you to dial in parallel compression from a single intuitive plugin. This features individual Wet/Dry faders and a built-in EQ section.

What's more, there are actually six different compressors included, and you can switch between these as and when you need to. Each one features a Loudness Relief knob - the idea is that you crank up your settings as far as you want/need to and then use this to soften any compression artifacts.

Manic Compressor is available now in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats for PC and Mac. The standard price is $149, though it's currently on sale at $99, and if you use the coupon code MANICLAUNCH until 30 November you can have it for $79. There's a demo to download, too - find out more on the Boz Digital Labs website.