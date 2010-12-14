Man turns face into drum controller

It's been a while since we checked in on Daito Manabe, the man who previously electrocuted his own and other people's faces in the name of music, but his new video shows that he's still ploughing the same masochistically creative furrow. His latest wheeze is to turn his head and body into a percussion controller by means of electric stimulus and myoelectric sensors.

That's about all there is to say really: the real joy lies in watching Daito being flicked and prodded by a colleague (engineer Masaki Teruoka, we presume) simply to trigger drum machine sounds.

(Via Synthtopia)