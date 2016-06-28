Man spends 10 hours demoing Reason 9 presets as he drives across the desert

You know when you watch a short video showcasing a new synth's presets and you think, 'I wish this was 10 hours long and filmed in a car driving across the desert'? No? Well, Propellerhead Software has taken that idea and run with it.

The company's latest Reason 9 promo clip delivers precisely what we've described above. It features Jake Shaw playing Reason 9's 1000 new sounds as he makes his way across the California desert, so if you want to binge listen to them all, strap yourself in, hit play and join him on his patch-heavy road trip.

Reason 9 is available now priced at €405/$449. The cutdown Reason Essentials 9 costs €120/$129. Find out more on the Propellerhead Software website.