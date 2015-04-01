Making beats on a mechanical drum machine

Axel Bluhme has created a drum machine with a difference: a mechanical instrument that has its wheeled workings on display for all to see.

Promising to "turn the inner functions of sampling, looping, and sequencing into tangible, kinetic, sculptural form," this new machine triggers its sounds using magnets.

The interface comprises eight rotating discs, enabling you to layer up to eight different sounds. Every disc is divided into four bars, and each bar is divided into four steps.

In other words, each disc effectively gives you 16 sequencer steps - there's also a BPM knob, plus individual volume sliders and effect knobs.

Check out the mechanical drum machine in the video above, and find out more on Axel Bluhme's website.