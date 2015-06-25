Make chiptune on your iPad with SidTracker64

If you're of a mind to start creating chiptune on your iPad, Daniel Larsson's SidTracker64 might just become your favourite new app.

This emulates the classic SID sound chip that was used in the Commodore 64, and gives you the all-important tracker-style sequencer to work with. The app comes bundled with "songs and sounds in various styles," and you can also create new chiptune classics.

Although this is very much a retro app, you do get such modern niceties as MIDI keyboard/controller input, Audiobus 2 and Inter-App Audio support, and MIDI clock for syncing to other apps and hardware. Songs can be exported as audio or as .sid or even .prg files, which can be run on a real Commodore 64.

Specs are below, and you can buy SidTracker64 now from the Apple App Store for £9.99/$12.99. You'll need an iPad running iOS 7 or later if you want to use it.

SidTracker64 features

SID synthesizer engine specs

Fully emulated SID 8580 R5 chip

3 separate voices

8 waveforms - tri, saw, pulse with pwm, noise, trisaw, tripulse, sawpulse, nowave

Wavetable editing

3 volume envelopes

Dedicated vibrato controls

1 multimode filter LP/BP/HP (12/6/12db) with sweep envelope

Filter table editing. Change filter cutoff and modes up to 1/240

Hard sync and Ringmod per voice

PWM sweep envelope

PWM table editing

Hard restart

Variable emulation speed from 25-240hz (standard 50)

32 instruments per song (copy/paste/rename)

Tracker (sequencer)

3 voice patterns

Mute voices on/off

Change instrument per step

FX pattern - change volume/filter/speed per step

Loop pattern

Song building

Live or step recording

Metronome / count in

Follow mode

Note effects (Glide/sustain/vibrato/filter & pulse reset/tie)

Song mode with transpose

MIDI

Keyboard input 1-3 voices (mono, duo and polyphonic)

CC-assignable synth parameters

Modulation wheel vibrato

Pitch bend

MIDI Clock in

Selectable input channel

Export