Madeon: "FL Studio is the most fantastic piece of software in the world!"

FL Studio: you might say that Madeon is a fan.

French electro house prodigy Madeon has been discussing his love of FL Studio, telling Computer Music magazine that the DAW is "the most fantastic piece of software in the world!".

The producer, who's currently working on his debut album and has also collaborated with Lady Gaga, is evangelical about Image-Line's DAW, telling CM: "The FL synths - things like Harmless and Harmor - are as good as anything else in themarketplace. The audio editing power is mind-bogglingly brilliant. I'm not a fan of Windows computers, but I use them because of FL Studio.

"I'm not sure why it isn't recognised in the same way as Cubase or Logic, but I don't mind because it's become this secret weapon that only a few people know about."

Discussing his relationship with Image-Line, Madeon says: "One of the songs I've been working on for the album needed 150 tracks of music, so I rang FL up and said, 'Guys, I need more tracks, please.'"

Check out issue 192 of Computer Music magazine for the full interview, in which Madeon discusses his studio setup, influences, working methods, favourite plugins, that Pop Culture mash-up and - yes - Lady Gaga.

FL Studio was voted the best DAW in the world today by MusicRadar users in 2012 and FL Studio 11 has just been released.