Mackie announces free driver upgrade

PRESS RELEASE: Mackie today announces a free driver upgrade that instantly connects Onyx-i FireWire Production Mixers with Pro Tools M-Powered 8.

Mackie launched the Onyx-i series mixers last fall, with the notable benefit of Pro Tools M-Powered 8 compatibility. No other third-party company offers this.

The Mackie Universal Driver Upgrade (which enables Pro Tools M-Powered 8 functionality) is a simple download from the Mackie website (usually costing $49.99).

Now for a very limited time, from April 1 to May 31, 2010, this driver will be absolutely free.

People who purchase Onyx-i mixers can go to www.mackie.com, register their new mixer and download the Mackie Universal Driver Upgrade completely free of charge.

