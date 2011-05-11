Livid releases iPad Block Station controller

Image 1 of 5 The Block Station: click the image for a gallery of shots. Livid Instruments Block Station Image 2 of 5 Livid Instruments Block Station Image 3 of 5 Livid Instruments Block Station Image 4 of 5 Livid Instruments Block Station Image 5 of 5 Livid Instruments Block Station

Livid Instruments' Block is a lovingly-crafted aluminium and wood matrix-based controller that's been highly praised since its launch in 2009, and now the company has released a version - the Block Station - for iPad users.

Basically, this extends the horizontal footprint of the standard Block so that an iPad holder can be accommodated - this slot can also house a netbook if you'd prefer.

Full specs are below; if they hit the mark for you, we'd advise you to order early, as the Block Station is a limited edition product and once out of stock, won't be available again. It costs $460, exclusive of import duty and taxes. Click here for a full gallery of images.

• 20.5 x 9.5" x 2.5" (WDH) / weight 5 lbs.

• iPad holder (doesn't power the iPad). Also fits a net book.

• USB Powered

• MIDI in and out jacks

• Bi-Directional MIDI communication (talkback)

• Class-compliant: no drivers needed for Mac, Windows, or Linux.

• 64 Programmable backlight buttons for talk-back and interactive performance

• Programmable MIDI mapping allows you to change the MIDI settings on the hardware

• Anodized aluminium body

• Open Source software tools to create your own LED talkback interaction

• Editor included for MIDI editing, and LED talkback programming

• Made in the USA

• Expansion jacks for additional connections

• Two 1/4" jacks for Roland style foot pedals

• Compatible with any software that supports MIDI learn

• ROHS compliant

• USB cable included