Livid releases iPad Block Station controller

Livid Instruments Block Station
Livid Instruments' Block is a lovingly-crafted aluminium and wood matrix-based controller that's been highly praised since its launch in 2009, and now the company has released a version - the Block Station - for iPad users.
Basically, this extends the horizontal footprint of the standard Block so that an iPad holder can be accommodated - this slot can also house a netbook if you'd prefer.
Full specs are below; if they hit the mark for you, we'd advise you to order early, as the Block Station is a limited edition product and once out of stock, won't be available again. It costs $460, exclusive of import duty and taxes. Click here for a full gallery of images.
• 20.5 x 9.5" x 2.5" (WDH) / weight 5 lbs.
• iPad holder (doesn't power the iPad). Also fits a net book.
• USB Powered
• MIDI in and out jacks
• Bi-Directional MIDI communication (talkback)
• Class-compliant: no drivers needed for Mac, Windows, or Linux.
• 64 Programmable backlight buttons for talk-back and interactive performance
• Programmable MIDI mapping allows you to change the MIDI settings on the hardware
• Anodized aluminium body
• Open Source software tools to create your own LED talkback interaction
• Editor included for MIDI editing, and LED talkback programming
• Made in the USA
• Expansion jacks for additional connections
• Two 1/4" jacks for Roland style foot pedals
• Compatible with any software that supports MIDI learn
• ROHS compliant
• USB cable included