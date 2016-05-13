Lethal weapon: does this synth open up a "new world of sound"?

While some people love designing their own sounds, others just want an instrument that gives them a wide range of high-quality presets right out of the gate. It's these musicians that Lethal Audio looks to be targeting with Lethal, its new plugin synth.

Cut from similar cloth to reFX's evergreen Nexus 2, it would seem, this sample-powered synth is designed to give you great sounds with the minimum of fuss. You'll find basses, synths, strings, pianos, drums, percussion and more, all ready to slot into any number of electronic music productions.

In fact, there are over 3000 instruments and presets onboard, which are said to be of "commercial quality". A selection of standard synth editing features and effects is included, too.

What's more, Lethal Audio is promising a continuous flow of expansion packs, and if you buy now you'll receive all of them for free until 30 June 2017.

Find out more on the Lethal Audio website. Lethal is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and costs $199.

