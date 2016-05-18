Let your music be ruled by your emotions with MIDI Sprout

MIDI Sprout is a personal biodata sonification system. While that sounds rather complicated, the relatively simple explanation is that it can convert small electrical currents on the surface of human skin or a plant's leaf into MIDI data.

It detects the same changes in human emotions that are examined in lie-detector tests, and converts them into note and control messages. A very cool thing, we think you'll agree.

The project was the subject of a successful Kickstarter campaign, which left a lot of people enquiring as to when MIDI Sprout will go into full production. The bad news is that there are no plans for this as yet, as the creator hopes to source a manufacturer. However, the good news is that the last remaining units from the first production run are being sold.

60 MIDI Sprouts will go on sale to the public on Sunday 22 May at noon EST for $300 each. We predict that the queue for these will be rather large, so set your reminders and point your browser to the MIDI Sprout website.