Lemur 4 controller for iPad teased by Liine

The re-emergence of the Lemur multi-touch control platform on the iPad has been one of 2012's more welcome happenings, and a year after its initial launch, developer Liine has teased version 4 of the software.

We don't have anything to go on beyond the brief preview video above, but given the clip has the tagline "The learning curve is about to drop" we're guessing that this Lemur is designed to be easier to learn and set up than previous versions.

See what you think; presumably there'll be more detail on the Liine website soon.