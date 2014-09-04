Korg Kross 61

Image 1 of 2 Top Image 2 of 2 Side

PRODUCTION EXPO 2014: The Korg KROSS Music Workstation provides a list of features that can be found on Korg's most advanced musical instruments, and it can run on batteries.

The KROSS sets a distinctive new standard in music workstations, with specs and style that set it apart from all others. The Korg KROSS Music Workstation is designed with practical usability in mind.

The piano, electric piano, and drum sounds in the KROSS have been taken from some of Korg's flagship instruments, providing a set of sounds that surpasses other instruments in its class.

The KROSS features a step sequencer that was inherited from the popular Electribe series. There's a convenient mic input and a built-in audio recorder, and it can run on 6 x AA batteries.

Despite being packed with functionality, both the 61 and 88 key versions of the KROSS are lightweight and highly portable.

