Korg Krome 61

PRODUCTION EXPO 2014: KROME is the Korg workstation for players who need uncompromising sound.

Features include KRONOS-derived pianos and drums; powerful Effects with 5 Insert, 2 Master, and 1Total, plus per track/timbre EQ; complete 16 track sequencer; dual polyphonic arpeggiators and plug-in Editing software.

Once you play KROME, you'll never forget what "real" sounds like. Building on a rich history of Korg's well-proven workstation features, KROME provides a carefully chosen selection of the top sounds available today for essential keyboard instruments. These highly usable piano, electric piano, and drum sounds are by themselves well worth the price of admission.

The KROME harnesses the power of the German D Grand and Jazz Ambient Drums Jazz Drums (with ambience) found in the flagship KRONOS workstation. The KROME-61 comes equipped with the velocity sensitive Natural Touch Semi Weighted keybed.

Each musician who uses KROME will find it unique and irreplaceable. That is the pinnacle to which KROME aspires.

