Korg ARP Odyssey vs original ARP Odyssey

Right from the moment when Korg announced its plans to bring back the ARP Odyssey, the question of how it would sound in comparison to the original version has been at the forefront of many synth fans' minds.

Well, now's your chance to hear the two being played side by side. The video above comes courtesy of RetroSound and compares Korg's new Odyssey with a Mk III original from 1978. RetroSound says that the vintage Odyssey is "100% technically OK, calibrated and in practically in mint condition."

To ensure that like was being compared with like, only the type III filter from the new Odyssey was used in the test, and its exclusive Drive function was deactivated.

So, does the new Odyssey sound as good as the original? Take a listen and let us know what you think.