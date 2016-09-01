Korg announces desktop-friendly module versions of its ARP Odyssey

To no one's great surprise, Korg has confirmed module versions of its ARP Odyssey revival. Keyboard-free Rev1 and Rev3 editions are coming your way, ready to sit on a desktop.

We won't dwell too much on the specs here, suffice to say that they appear to be pretty much identical to those of the standard Odyssey that we reviewed in 2015. So, you're looking at a 2-VCO duophonic design, biting tone and plenty of modulation options.

Support for MIDI pitchbend has also been added, so when you plug in your favourite controller keyboard and turn the wheel, the desktop Odyssey will respond.

The interfaces of the Rev1 and Rev3 editions are designed to mirror those of the originals (curiously, the Rev2 is missing from the module line-up), and each features a steel chassis for sturdiness.

We're still waiting on prices and release dates for these desktop Odysseys, but we'll bring you these details as soon as we get them. Expect them to be cheaper than the keyboards, though.

Find out more on the Korg website.

Korg Arp Odyssey module specs