Korg announces desktop-friendly module versions of its ARP Odyssey

To no one's great surprise, Korg has confirmed module versions of its ARP Odyssey revival. Keyboard-free Rev1 and Rev3 editions are coming your way, ready to sit on a desktop.
We won't dwell too much on the specs here, suffice to say that they appear to be pretty much identical to those of the standard Odyssey that we reviewed in 2015. So, you're looking at a 2-VCO duophonic design, biting tone and plenty of modulation options.
Support for MIDI pitchbend has also been added, so when you plug in your favourite controller keyboard and turn the wheel, the desktop Odyssey will respond.
The interfaces of the Rev1 and Rev3 editions are designed to mirror those of the originals (curiously, the Rev2 is missing from the module line-up), and each features a steel chassis for sturdiness.
We're still waiting on prices and release dates for these desktop Odysseys, but we'll bring you these details as soon as we get them. Expect them to be cheaper than the keyboards, though.
Find out more on the Korg website.
Korg Arp Odyssey module specs
- An ARP ODYSSEY in module form that emanates synthesis power from your tabletop
- True analog sound generated by a complete replication of the original ARP Odyssey's circuitry
- Duophonic design with two VCOs
- A rich variety of modulation
- Oscillator sync provides sharp, great-sounding overtones
- Noise generator provides two types of noise: white and pink
- LFO and sample & hold are provided, with switchable routing
- Equipped with all three historic iterations of ARP's low-pass filter circuit
- The DRIVE switch generates extreme and aggressive sounds
- Envelope generator with two types: ADSR and AR
- The original PPC based on a rubber pad has been reproduced
- MIDI IN connector and a USB MIDI port are provided
- Lineup includes the historical Rev1 and Rev3 designs