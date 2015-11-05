Korg announces an OK Go edition of its Volca Sample

Korg is a company that likes a band-branded version of its hardware - remember the Gorillaz version of the iElectribe? - and its latest tie-in is an OK Go edition of its Volca Sample.

Released just over a year after the launch of the standard model, this contains samples from the band's latest album Hungry Ghosts (more than 100 guitar, bass, drum, synth and vocal phrases), all of which can be edited. The idea is that you mix and match these sounds to create your own music and/or remixes.

Otherwise, features are the same as on the standard Volca Sample, which sits alongside the Beats, Bass and Keys models in the range.

Find out more on the Korg website. Expect to pay around £120/$160 when the OK Go edition of the Volca Sample is released this month.