Korg and Bandai Namco bring '80s video game sounds to Gadget with Kamata

Korg has gone retro with the version 2.5 update to its Gadget app, adding a synth that goes by the name of Kamata. This features a reconstructed 'Waveform Memory Sound Generator' of the sort that was used to produce a multitude of classic video game sounds in the '80s.

The new instrument was developed in collaboration with Bandai Namco, so certainly has the relevant expertise behind it. Korg has also added a couple of other gadgets: the acoustic and electronic drum-focused Gladstone, and Madrid, which delivers acoustic and electric bass sounds as well as six different amps.

Other Gadget 2.5 highlights include eight new effects, a rise in the number of insert FX you can use (it's now 5) and native support for Korg's nanoKEY/KONTROL Studio controllers.

To celebrate the launch of the update, Gadget will be available for half price until 15 July (£14.99/$19.99). Kamata, Gladstone and Madrid are all offered as in-app purchases that are currently available at the reduced prices of £7.99/£9.99 each.

Find out more on the Korg website and buy Gadget 2.5 on the Apple App Store.