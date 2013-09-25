More

Klanghelm SDRR saturation plugin released

By ()

Offers four modes and a comprehensive control set

SDRR's interface changes depending on which mode you have selected.
SDRR's interface changes depending on which mode you have selected.

Some might argue that the market for saturation plugins is itself fairly saturated, but we now have a new one to consider in the form of Klanghelm's SDRR.

Offering four modes - Tube, Digi, Fuzz and Desk - and able to respond dynamically to the input signal, this promises all the controls you need to tweak the effect to perfection. As well as operating as a saturator, it can also serve as a compressor, an EQ, a bitcrusher or a subtle stereo widener, while the Drift control is on-hand to help you to add some movement to your music.

SDRR is available from the Klanghelm website in VST, AU and RTAS formats (32- and 64-bit). It costs €22.