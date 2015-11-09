Joachim Garraud on new album 96/24 and his amazing Producer Box bundle

What’s the concept behind your new album 96/24?

“The number one thing is that I’m able to play the tracks when I'm DJing, but I also wanted to produce a reference album for high-quality sound. I'm tired of hearing bad MP3s, and it's a shame that the new generation just listen to music on their phone, because there is a huge gap between the sound quality in my home studio, which is 24-bit 96 kHz, and the end of the production when the listener uses the worst quality ever.

“I just want to try to elevate the level of the listener and say, guys, listen to one track on 96/24 and you’ll see that the stereo is a little wider and deeper. Actually, I was talking to the boss of iTunes about 96 kHz and asking why he doesn’t sell this. He said, it’s easy, but kids don't want to have a 300MB track on their iPhone.

“If you have the Producer Box, you can connect the hard drive to your laptop and even with poor headphones you're going to feel the difference, because the master file has all the frequencies.”

So tell me about the Producer Box and what it will allow people to do with your music?

“The Producer Box is 25 years of knowledge and experience inside one single box. You open the box, connect the keyboard and hard drive and then you're able to open all of the album’s master sessions.

“I made a deal with all the plugin partners to be included in the hard drive, so if you don't already have an Ableton Live license, you're going to have it in the Producer Box. You can play with the MIDI files by opening the master session, play with the tracks, mute the bass, make automations with the plugins, and have fun with the music.

“You can produce, remix and do your own versions, and release them without me suing you. The deal I’ve made is that everything inside the Producer Box is copyright-free. It's a new way of sharing music, knowledge and stems.”

If people remix your work what can they do with it?

“The idea is to organise a big remix contest, because all of the people who have the Producer Box will have all the elements to be able to make their own remix versions. Native Instruments has just launched its new format 'Stems', and Beatport has asked me to do a deal that will involve a special remix contest using their new format on a special web page featuring all of the remixes.

“I'm giving away 25 years of music for the new generation to continue the adventure - it’s exciting to make music for the future using past elements.”