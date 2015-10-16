Joachim Garraud bundles his new album with Ableton Live, plugins and a MIDI controller

We've seen all manner of attempts to produce 'deluxe' album packages that contain more than just new music, but it looks like producer Joachim Garraud might have raised the bar to stratospheric levels with the launch of his Producer Box.

At the centre of this is his new album 96/24, but that's not even half of the story. The box also contains a copy of Ableton Live 9, a massive bundle of plugins (including, among others, Lennar Digital Sylenth1, Arturia Mini-V, Sugar Bytes Egoist, and D16 Group LuSh-101 and Sigmund) and a black CME Xkey controller keyboard.

Read more: Arturia Keylab Essential 49

And there's more: you also get the project files for all the tracks on the new album so that you can open them in Ableton Live, Joachim Garraud's personal soundbank (which has been compiled over 25 years), 20 video tutorials and an autographed photo book

All the content ships on a 1TB solid state hard drive, and the packaging comes courtesy of French designer Sacha Lakic.

As you can see, it's quite the bundle - it'll be available via Kickstarter from 27 November. Garraud says that the total cost of the contents if purchased separately would be $3215, but the Producer Box will be available for $599.

Find out more on the Joachim Garraud website.