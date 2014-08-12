iZotope previews RX 4 audio repair software

When it comes it audio repair and enhancement, iZotope's RX software is about as good as it gets, helping musicians, engineers and post production peeps to clean up flawed files and make them usable. We awarded version 3 top marks towards the end of 2013.

Now RX 4 is on the horizon - it'll be released in September and boasts the following new features:

Clip Gain: Easily adjust and balance the volume of vocals and instruments with this new non-destructive editing feature

Dialogue Denoiser: Reduce distracting background noise from dialogue and vocals in real time (now a standard feature with both RX 4 and RX 4 Advanced)

RX Connect: Streamline your process with a round-trip workflow compatible with Pro Tools, Logic, and other popular hosts

Those who choose the Advanced version of the software will also benefit from new Leveler and EQ Match tools. The former automatically balances the volume of your mix, while the latter is designed to match multiple recordings with varying sonic profiles.

Prices will be announced next month - keep your eye on the iZotope website for more.