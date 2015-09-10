iZotope delivers new audio repair and processing tools in RX 5

The RX 5 Audio Editor comes in two versions.

We thought that audio restoration software couldn't get much more powerful than iZotope's RX 4, but we might have to revise our opinion now that the company's RX 5 Audio Editor has been announced.

Building on the success of its predecessor, feature highlights include:

A new Instant Process tool lets editors "paint out" unwanted sonic elements directly on the spectral display with a single mouse gesture.

The new Module Chain allows users to define a custom chain of processing (eg, De-click, De-noise, De-reverb, EQ Match, Leveler, Normalize) and then save that chain as a preset so that multiple processes can be recalled and applied in a single click for repetitive tasks.

For even faster workflows between Pro Tools and RX 5, RX Connect has been enhanced to support individual Pro Tools clips and crossfades with any associated handles so that processed audio returns "in place" to the Pro Tools timeline, maintaining complete editing control.

As if that wasn't enough, there's also RX 5 Advanced, which adds even more tools:

A new De-plosive module has been developed to minimise plosives from letters such as p, t, k, and b, in which strong blasts of air create a massive pressure change at the microphone element, impairing the sound.

The Leveler module has been enhanced with breath and 'ess' (sibilance) detection for increased accuracy when performing faster than realtime levelling.

Enhancements for the Ambience Match module improve accuracy for creating noise profiles when matching background noise to mask edit points.

Both RX 5 Audio Editor and RX 5 Advanced Audio Editor can be used as a standalone audio editor, as a standalone audio editor connected to your host, or as a AU/VST/VST 3/AAX/RTAS plugin.

Both versions will be released in October, and anyone who purchased RX 4 or RX 4 Advanced after August 8 will get a free upgrade to the corresponding new version. What's more, a promo pricing offer will run until 21 October: new customers can purchase RX 4 Advanced for $999/€929 (regular price $1,199/€1,099) or RX 4 for $299/€285 (regular price $349/€325).

iZotope has also announced the RX Post Production Suite, a new bundle that contains the following:

RX 5 Advanced Audio Editor

RX Final Mix

RX Loudness Control

One-year, All-Access Pass to Groove3 online video courses & training

50 free sound effects (customer's choice) from Pro Sound Effects

Again, promotional pricing applies until 21 October, with the Post Production Suite costing $1,299/€1,189 (regular price $1,499/€1,369) until then. You can view upgrade pricing and find out more on the iZotope website.