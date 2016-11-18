iZotope aims to make mastering easy and affordable with Ozone 7 Elements

If you want to master in the box, iZotope's Ozone 7 is undoubtedly one of the finest software solutions you can buy. However, it's not exactly cheap, and if you don't know what you're doing, its vast array of modules and controls might leave you wondering where to start.

So, the company's decision to pack Ozone 7's processing into a simpler and more affordable plugin makes sense. The Elements edition is designed to make it easier to produce "radio- and streaming-ready mixes" that are "full, rich and loud".

To do this, you need to follow a three-step process. First, you choose a preset, which can be based on the sound of a specific genre or artist or be a more 'all-purpose' solution. More than 70 presets come supplied, and each is effectively a complete mastering chain, but you don't see what's going on under the hood.

Next, you can tweak the sound using EQ and Dynamics Amount sliders, and then it's time to move on to the Maximizer. The theory is that this will make your tracks louder without clipping, and without sacrificing clarity and punch.

Ozone 7 Elements is sure to be treated with suspicion by some, who'll see it as evidence of the intricate process of mastering being reduced to a few clicks. It's clear that this isn't designed for pros, though, and is instead aimed at bedroom producers who want a quick and easy way of applying some polish to their music before they release it.

You can find out more and download a demo on the iZotope website. Ozone 7 Elements is available in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats and is currently being sold at the introductory price of £78/$99/€95.