Issue 299 of Future Music is on sale now

There are few sounds more ubiquitous in electronic music than the punchy grooves of Roland's classic TR grooveboxes. From the booming, kick-driven sound of modern Hip-Hop and R&B, to the crunchy retro grooves of House and Techno - there are few strains of club-friendly music that don't have their roots planted in those classic beatmakers.

They're sounds that are readily available to modern producers too. Even if you don't want to shell out thousands on eBay for the actual machines, you can get these classic sounds (or near flawless approximations of them) from countless hardware imitators, or bundled as sample packs with pretty much every DAW, sampler or drum machine (or as a download from FM's vault!).

That's why we're focusing on those sounds in this issue's cover feature. Wherever you choose to get your source sounds from, we'll show you how to process, layer, tune and manipulate them into the perfect beat. Be sure to grab your videos, samples and tutorial files to download from http://vault.futuremusic.co.uk.

Buy this issue now via:

Apple Newsstand (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch)

Google Play (Android/Chrome for PC/Mac)

Zinio (PC/Mac/Android/iOS)

In Print

Interviews

Leftfield - After a 16 year break Leftfield have made a triumphant return with Alternative Light Source. We catch up with them and get the lowdown on the new album and their live set-up

Redlight - DJ/producer Redlight tells us about his long-awaited debut album, X Colour

Dusty Kid - We meet Techno producer Paolo Lodde aka Dusty Kid to talk gear, Troglodytes, Sardinia and Not So Green Fields...

The Track: Luca Pretolesi, The US-based engineer on mixing and mastering Major Lazer's Too Original

Classic Album - Lamb on creating their adventurous classic Fear OF Fours

Technique

808 & 909 Reworked - Apply your own creative stamp to 808 and 909 beats with our complete guide to processing these signature sounds

Producer's Guide To... Sequential Prophet-6 - We delve into the powerful eingine under the hood of Dave Smith's latest

Modular Monthly - We explore the sonic power Mutable Instruments' Braids

Reviews

Novation Circuit

Nord Stage 2 EX

Roger Linn Design Linnstrument

ROLI Seaboard Rise

Analogue Solutions Nyborg Series

iZotope RX5

M-Audio Code Controllers

And more...

Samples

Sounds Of The City - Urban recordings, chopped and processed to create a pack of uniquely textured one-shots and loops.

Full Spectrum Bass -Bass sounds to fill the full frequency spectrum. From mid-range bass to thick subs and classic squarewaves.

PLUS: Access the FM sample archive - Download the latest 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!