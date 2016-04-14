Is it true that almost half of the people who buy vinyl don't actually play it?

Statistics frequently indicate that vinyl sales are on the rise, but are all the people who are buying records today actually dropping the needle on them? Perhaps not, If a new ICM survey shared with the BBC is to be believed.

This indicates that 48% of people who bought vinyl last month have yet to actually play it, suggesting that, in many cases, purchases could be motivated by 'collectibility' or a desire to make a lifestyle statement. Of those vinyl buyers questioned, 41% said that they own a turntable but don't use it, while 7% admitted that they don't even have a turntable.

The research has been published ahead of the latest annual Record Store Day, which takes place this Saturday (16 April) and is marked by a collection of exclusive vinyl releases. The ICM poll also indicates that 45% of vinyl fans hear the records they buy on streaming services first.