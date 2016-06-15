Is GRIDI the largest sequencer in the world?

If you're sick of fiddly software interfaces then maybe you need to check out GRIDI, a large scale MIDI sequencer/audio installation powered by Max/MSP.

The tabletop device features 16 channel 32-step sequencing which is powered by a Max patch through Ableton Live 9.6.

GRIDI was created by music producer Yuvi Gerstein and his team. The main aim of the project was "To demonstrate the world of modern music composition and show that musical composition can be accessible and intuitive for all."

For more information and tutorials on how it works, go to the GRIDI website.

In the video below, Yuvi demonstrates GRIDI with his rendition of Michael Jackson's Billie Jean.