Is Audiority's Polaris a stellar new echo/reverb plugin?

Taking inspiration from early digital hardware reverbs from the late '70s, Audiority's Polaris is a new plugin that's designed to generate echoes and reverb from a single multitap delay line.

The concept, says Audiority, is simple yet powerful: "you mix a bunch of unmodulated taps (Early Reflections) with the remaining modulated taps (Diffusion) to create a cheap [when it was done in hardware] but convincing reverb."

The developer has taken things a step further by making the Echo tap recirculate within the Diffusion section, enabling you to create longer reverb tails. Taps can also be edited to create your own room responses, resonant combs, tuned delay lines, chorus, flanging, vibrato and more.

You can find out more, download a demo and purchase Polaris from the Audiority website. It's currently available for €35, though the regular price is €45. VST/AU/AAX formats on PC and Mac are supported.

Audiority Polaris features