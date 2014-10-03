IQ-Limiter promises to "just make it loud!"

It might not be subtle, but Hofa-Plugins' claim that its new IQ-Limiter will "just make it loud!" is bound to strike a chord with some people.

This mastering limiter is designed to resemble an exclamation mark, and features the bare minimum of controls. However, it's claimed that the "elaborately-programmed algorithms" adapt themselves to the incoming audio signal, giving you an "outstanding" sound.

You can try the IQ-Limiter for free for 14 days, and it's available to buy at the introductory price of €119.90. Find out more on the Hofa-Plugins website.