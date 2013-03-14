iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 81
The past few weeks have seen the take-up for AudioBus support increase exponentially - and with each the iPad becomes a more and more powerful tool for audio production.
It would take too many slides to list all the instruments and that have now been updated to allow audio to be routed in-and-out, so we suggest you keep an eye on the AudioBus site for a full rundown of the latest compatible apps.
For now, here are some of the latest instruments, effects and major updates to hit the App Store...
Beepstreet Sunrizer 2.5, £6.99/$9.99
Sunrizer, one of the finest virtual analogue synths on the App Store, has been updated.
Version 2.5 adds several new effects - a rotary speaker effect, standalone EQ module and various new filter types - along with a handful of other features including adjustable polyphony and keyboard velocity simulation. Audiobus support and DropBox export have both been added too.
Sobal Corporation Chauliodus, £1.99/$2.99
Chauliodus is a four-oscillator bass synth with built-in sequencer.
The app makes use of the devices accelerometer to allow physical control of the synth’s filters. It also supports WiST, CoreMIDI out, AudioCopy and background playback, although as yet it doesn’t support AudioBus.
Pierre Guilluy Protein Der Klang, £2.99/$4.99
Protein Der Klang is a colourful multi-touch performance sampler for iOS.
The app allows users to record, play and manipulate up to 12 simultaneous samples. It also features five effects - a bitcrusher, a repeat effect, a delay, a phaser and a low-pass filter.
Square B Vio, £1.99/$2.99
Vio is an app that allows users to morph and transform their voice (or any other audio, for that matter) via a unique, psychedelic pattern-based interface.
It features pitch correction and harmony generation technology, plus looping capabilities and reverb-effects.
IK multimedia SampleTank 1.4, £13.99/$19.99
IK Multimedia has updated its iOS groove workstation SampleTank. Version 1.4 adds AudioBus support, along with increased polyphony on newer devices and a native iPhone 5 interface.
