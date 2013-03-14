iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 81

The past few weeks have seen the take-up for AudioBus support increase exponentially - and with each the iPad becomes a more and more powerful tool for audio production.

It would take too many slides to list all the instruments and that have now been updated to allow audio to be routed in-and-out, so we suggest you keep an eye on the AudioBus site for a full rundown of the latest compatible apps.

For now, here are some of the latest instruments, effects and major updates to hit the App Store...

Also make sure you check out:

The best iPhone/iPad music making apps in the world today

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.